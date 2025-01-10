Previous
Regular customer by stuart46
Photo 3588

Regular customer

Another bitterly cold morning about the same as yesterday, today’s blip is of one of our regular customers who comes into our cafe at least twice a week with his wife.
One of quite a few who come into our cafe regular.
10th January 2025 10th Jan 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
983% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact