Photo 3590
Sunrise
A lovely morning but still bitterly cold with a cold wind also, this photo is of the side road leading to the car park for the transporter bridge where looking down the road from the carpark is this fabulous sight a gorgeous sunrise
12th January 2025
12th Jan 25
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
nature
sky
buildings
sunrise
