Another nice morning still on the windy side but not as cold, a drive to the Transporter Bridge where a beautiful sunrise could be seen, not long before the new visitors centre will be opened,, it’s suppose to open in February.
14th January 2025 14th Jan 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
