Previous
Photo 3592
Sunrise
Another nice morning still on the windy side but not as cold, a drive to the Transporter Bridge where a beautiful sunrise could be seen, not long before the new visitors centre will be opened,, it’s suppose to open in February.
14th January 2025
14th Jan 25
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
14th January 2025 7:50am
sky
clouds
sunrise
transporterbridge
