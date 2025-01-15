Sign up
Previous
Photo 3593
Solo tree
A lot milder start to the day a slight wind about quite pleasant out there, I love this single tree near the edge of the southern distribution road near the entrance to Newport docks. A slight pinky hue to the sky.
15th January 2025
15th Jan 25
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
sky
