Previous
Photo 3594
Thick fog
there was a very thick fog and could hardly see in front of you, Took a drive over to the lake and caught this lonely swan on the water
16th January 2025
16th Jan 25
0
0
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
3594
photos
18
followers
13
following
984% complete
3587
3588
3589
3590
3591
3592
3593
3594
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
16th January 2025 7:58am
Tags
nature
,
water
,
bird
,
fog
,
lake
