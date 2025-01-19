Previous
Solar panels by stuart46
Photo 3597

Solar panels

Another cold but bright morning, a drive over the Goldcliff area in Newport and off chapel lane is a big solar panel farm, loosing quite a few green fields to accommodate the panels.
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
985% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact