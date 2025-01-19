Sign up
Photo 3597
Solar panels
Another cold but bright morning, a drive over the Goldcliff area in Newport and off chapel lane is a big solar panel farm, loosing quite a few green fields to accommodate the panels.
19th January 2025
19th Jan 25
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Tags
sky
,
clouds
,
field
,
solarpanels
