Previous
Say it with by stuart46
Photo 3599

Say it with

Something to cheer you up on a cold, damp and wet morning a beautiful bunch of roses and red carnations such a lovely way to say I love you, or wishing somebody a happy whatever.
21st January 2025 21st Jan 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
986% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact