City centre park by stuart46
City centre park

A bitterly cold morning, took a drive to a small city centre park, so peaceful you could loose yourself in the quietness and tranquility of the park just watching the world go by.
22nd January 2025 22nd Jan 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
