Previous
Photo 3601
Calm before the storm
A drive to The Transporter Bridge this morning still bitterly cold but with a lovely start of a sunrise appearing, dry at the moment but the forecast is not good coming in soon will be heavy rain with the wind.
23rd January 2025
23rd Jan 25
0
0
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
3601
photos
18
followers
13
following
986% complete
View this month »
3594
3595
3596
3597
3598
3599
3600
3601
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Taken
23rd January 2025 7:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
bridge
,
sky
,
sunrise
,
building
Leave a Comment
