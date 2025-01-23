Previous
Calm before the storm by stuart46
Photo 3601

Calm before the storm

A drive to The Transporter Bridge this morning still bitterly cold but with a lovely start of a sunrise appearing, dry at the moment but the forecast is not good coming in soon will be heavy rain with the wind.
23rd January 2025 23rd Jan 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
