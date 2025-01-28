The Toucan (painting)

Another lousy morning cold, wet and windy again so decided to put on my latest acrylic painting of a Toucan in a tropical paradise setting

Toucans are best known for their large, colorful bills, which can be four times the size of their head. They use their beak to reach food far out on branches or deep into tree cavities. Finding and catching food is aided by a toucan’s long tongue, which can measure up to 5.9 inches. Aside from gathering food, their infamous beak may all be used to attract potential mates and scare away predators. Despite the beak’s large appearance, their beaks are light and hollow, aside from a network of bony fibers that run crisscross through the top for strength and support. It is made of keratine, like human hair and fingernails.