Ceramic roses by stuart46
Ceramic roses

Not a good night woke up gasping for breath, calmed down a bit now but didn’t feel like going out to take a photo so decided to take a blip of a beautiful ceramic rose plaque which came into our charity shop a few days ago.
29th January 2025 29th Jan 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
