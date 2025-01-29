Sign up
Photo 3607
Photo 3607
Ceramic roses
Not a good night woke up gasping for breath, calmed down a bit now but didn't feel like going out to take a photo so decided to take a blip of a beautiful ceramic rose plaque which came into our charity shop a few days ago.
29th January 2025
29th Jan 25
0
0
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
3607
photos
18
followers
13
following
988% complete
View this month »
3600
3601
3602
3603
3604
3605
3606
3607
Tags
ceramic
,
roses
,
plaque
