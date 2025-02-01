Previous
The apartments by stuart46
Photo 3610

The apartments

A lovely winters morning dry and bitterly cold, Drove to the riverfront where it was still waking to the day, parked in the car park and took a photo of the the apartments on the bank of the river
1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
