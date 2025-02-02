The footbridge

Previous
Another dry wintery and cold day with a basically greyish sky, took a drive to the riverfront area again, this time instead of looking straight across the river at the apartments I looked right to the University and the riverfront footbridge.
Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
