Tranquility by stuart46
Photo 3613

Tranquility

A beautiful morning dry with little wind, I was thinking of what photo for today then I thought of Gods wonderful nature so took a drive over to the lake at glan lyn where the feeling was of quietness and a wonderful sense of peace and tranquility
4th February 2025 4th Feb 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
