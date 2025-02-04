Sign up
Previous
Photo 3613
Tranquility
A beautiful morning dry with little wind, I was thinking of what photo for today then I thought of Gods wonderful nature so took a drive over to the lake at glan lyn where the feeling was of quietness and a wonderful sense of peace and tranquility
4th February 2025
4th Feb 25
0
0
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
water
,
trees
,
lake
