Previous
Sunrise by stuart46
Photo 3615

Sunrise

A lovely winters morning dry and bitterly cold, drove to the Transporter Bridge where there was a beautiful sunrise behind the bridge a golden glow around the area.
6th February 2025 6th Feb 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
990% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact