Photo 3616
Street art
A drive to the maindee area of Newport where there are quite a few of the colourful street art about.
This one is entitled (Life is Sweet) they are brilliantly done by some very talented artists.
7th February 2025
7th Feb 25
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
colourful
streetart
