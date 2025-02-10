Coot

A miserable start to the day raining, windy and cold.

Took a drive over to the lake and saw this single coot gliding around on the water.

Coots are medium-sized water birds that are members of the rail family, Rallidae. They constitute the genus Fulica, the name being the Latin term for "coot". Coots have predominantly black plumage, and—unlike many rails—they are usually easy to see, often swimming in open water



The genus Fulica was introduced in 1758 by the Swedish naturalist Carl Linnaeus in the tenth edition of his Systema Naturae] The genus name is the Latin word for an Eurasian coot. The name was used by the Swiss naturalist Conrad Gessner in 1555. The type species is the Eurasian coot.



A group of coots is referred to as a covert or cover.



The genus contains 10 extant species and one which is now extinct.