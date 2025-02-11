Mountain tops

Another cold and windy morning, has been raining but now stopped.

Took a drive upto the top of ridgeway and looked over to the mountains beyond Risca. Where you will find a local tourist place called twmbarlwn it is to the right of the branches of the tree on the left.

Twmbarlwm, also known as Twm Barlwm, Twyn Barlwm or locally known as "the Twmp" (translation: hump), the Nippleor the Pimple because of the mound that lies at its summit, is a hill situated 2 km (1.2 mi) to the northeast of Risca in South Wales. It is often mistakenly referred to as a mountain but is actually a hill due to being under 600 m (2,000 ft). It is 419 m (1,375 ft) high and is a well-known landmark throughout the region. It commands extensive views across what is now the M4corridor, over Newport and Cwmbran - with part of it coming into Cwmbran - and out over the Bristol Channel. At the top of the hill, near its summit, are the remains of what is presumed to be an Iron Agehillfort, believed to have been built by theSilures, the Celtictribe that inhabited the area before and during Roman times. These remains have led the local people of Risca and Cwmcarn to call it "The Tump". There was also thereafter possibly a Roman signal point and a substantial Norman motte-and-bailey castle which is incorporated into the eastern end of the fort, probably of early Norman construction. The area is a scheduled monument.