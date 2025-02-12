In flight

A drive over to the lake at Glan Llyn here in Newport on a grey and cold morning, quite busy over there with ducks, a few swans and plenty of geese, saw this on Greylag goose stretching its wings on the bank of the water.The large size and pale feathers of the greylag distinguish it from other Anser geese. The heavy bill is orange and the legs are pink. It has very pale upperwings in flight. The only native species of goose to breed in Britain, but numbers in winter are increased by Icelandic birds. Greylags are the ancestors of most domestic geese breeds, thought to have first occurred around 3000 years ago in Ancient Egypt.

