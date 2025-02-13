Newport Cathedral

Another cold and dull start to the day, took an early morning ride up to Newport Cathedral.



Newport Cathedral (Welsh: Eglwys Gaderiol Casnewydd/Cadeirlan Casnewydd), also known as St Gwynllyw's or St Woolos' Cathedral, is the cathedral of the Diocese of Monmouthwithin the Church in Wales, and the seat of the Bishop of Monmouth. Its official title is Newport Cathedral Church of St Woolos, King and Confessor. The English name, Woolos, is an anglicisation of the Welsh name Gwynllyw.It became a cathedral in 1949 and while it is the size of a large parish church rather than a typical cathedral, its history and development from the sixth to the twentieth century make it arguably one of the most interesting religious buildings in Wales.