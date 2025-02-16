Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3625
Seawall pt2
Another trip to the Seawall, on a day that is cold,damp and cloudy this is another view from the top of the Seawall, this is looking to the left of the steps looking toward the severn bridge.
16th February 2025
16th Feb 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
3625
photos
18
followers
13
following
993% complete
View this month »
3618
3619
3620
3621
3622
3623
3624
3625
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Taken
16th February 2025 7:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
grass
,
trees
,
wall
,
brushes
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close