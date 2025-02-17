Sign up
Previous
Photo 3626
Seawall pt3
Another trip to the Seawall on a miserable grey looking day, still bitterly cold and windy this photo is taken from the top of the wall again this time looking to the right and across the river seven at the coast line where Weston Super Mare is.
17th February 2025
17th Feb 25
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
water
,
river
