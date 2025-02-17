Previous
Seawall pt3 by stuart46
Photo 3626

Seawall pt3

Another trip to the Seawall on a miserable grey looking day, still bitterly cold and windy this photo is taken from the top of the wall again this time looking to the right and across the river seven at the coast line where Weston Super Mare is.
17th February 2025 17th Feb 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Photo Details

