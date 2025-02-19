Previous
Low lying clouds by stuart46
Low lying clouds

A cloudy and cold morning no rain yet but the forecast predicts it later, meanwhile at the top of ridgeway known as Little Switzerland looking across the hills tau can see low lying clouds covering some of the top of the hills.
Stuart

