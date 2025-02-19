Sign up
Photo 3628
Low lying clouds
A cloudy and cold morning no rain yet but the forecast predicts it later, meanwhile at the top of ridgeway known as Little Switzerland looking across the hills tau can see low lying clouds covering some of the top of the hills.
19th February 2025
19th Feb 25
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Tags
sky
,
trees
,
clouds
,
hills
