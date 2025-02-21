The crow

Carrions Crows (usually just referred to as ‘Crows’) are often seen on their own, flying low over fields and gardens, or sitting in trees or on fence posts looking for their next meal. You do also see them in pairs or small groups, and like most corvids, they become a bit more sociable in winter, even joining mixed flocks of Rooks and Jackdaws. They’re opportunistic birds and have a broad diet, eating everything from scraps on city streets, to seeds and fruits, carrion (hence their name), eggs and young birds. They will visit garden feeders, most often making nervous hit-and-run raids on open bird tables.

Crows are really adaptable and can thrive in many different habitats. They could turn up anywhere from big cities to the seaside. You’ll also spot them on farmland, moorland, woodland and in suburban gardens. They’re widespread across the UK, except in the north and west of Scotland, and Ireland, where they’re largely replaced by the distinctive grey and black Hooded Crow. Hooded Crows and Carrion Crows do sometimes interbreed resulting in interesting colour variations along the borders of their range.