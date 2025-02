Street art

A windy and cold morning, no rain yet took a drive over to the malpas road area in Newport where there is a roundabout called the Harlequin roundabout where there is road leading to a flyover leading to a duel carriageway before the motorway, at the roundabout junction all the pillars carrying the duel carriageway have paintings on them here is one of them, this one is of a women representing the suffragettes.