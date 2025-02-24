Sign up
Photo 3633
Deadwood
A grey and gloomy morning, bitterly cold with a light frost on the ground took a drive over the Nash road area and found this tree bare and broken in a field looking dead with no hope of any greenery on it in the spring.
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Tags
tree
nature
grass
trunk
deadwood
