Deadwood by stuart46
Photo 3633

Deadwood

A grey and gloomy morning, bitterly cold with a light frost on the ground took a drive over the Nash road area and found this tree bare and broken in a field looking dead with no hope of any greenery on it in the spring.
24th February 2025 24th Feb 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
995% complete

