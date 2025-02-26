Previous
O the water by stuart46
Photo 3635

O the water

A wet morning, not so cold or windy, took a drive over to the lake at Glan Llyn, quite busy on the water, plenty of geese on the water with a few scattered ducks.
26th February 2025 26th Feb 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
