Photo 3635
O the water
A wet morning, not so cold or windy, took a drive over to the lake at Glan Llyn, quite busy on the water, plenty of geese on the water with a few scattered ducks.
26th February 2025
26th Feb 25
0
0
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
View this month »
3628
3629
3630
3631
3632
3633
3634
3635
birds
water
lake
geese
