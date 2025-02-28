Previous
Sunrise by stuart46
Photo 3637

Sunrise

Another beautiful morning, but bitterly cold at the moment it’s about 1 degrees although like this there is a fabulous sunrise again over a field in the lighthouse road area of Newport
28th February 2025 28th Feb 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
996% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact