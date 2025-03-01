Previous
The grazers by stuart46
Photo 3638

The grazers

Another lovely morning, blue sky but still bitterly cold in a field over the Goldcliff area of Newport saw these sheep grazing with what looked like hundreds of blackbirds and crows going berserk and making a lot of noise.
1st March 2025 1st Mar 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
996% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact