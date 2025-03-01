Sign up
Previous
Photo 3638
The grazers
Another lovely morning, blue sky but still bitterly cold in a field over the Goldcliff area of Newport saw these sheep grazing with what looked like hundreds of blackbirds and crows going berserk and making a lot of noise.
1st March 2025
1st Mar 25
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
