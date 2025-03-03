Previous
Sunrise over the river by stuart46
Sunrise over the river

Another fantastic morning although the temperature is only -1 the sun is starting to come up and a fabulous sunrise of oranges and yellows over the footbridge and university on the riverfront here in Newport.
3rd March 2025 3rd Mar 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
