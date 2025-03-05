Previous
Trees are green by stuart46
Photo 3642

Trees are green

Another fabulous start to the day, still bitterly cold but a lovely blue sky this photo Wes taken in a small park in the centre of the City showing the ever gree trees as well as the bare branch trees.
5th March 2025 5th Mar 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
997% complete

