Mountain tops by stuart46
Photo 3644

Mountain tops

What a difference in the weather dull with a grey sky and a few clouds but still on the cold side this photo was taken at the top of Ridgeway known locally as little Switzerland because of the views across the hills and the valleys.
7th March 2025 7th Mar 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
998% complete

Photo Details

