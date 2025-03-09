Previous
The sunrise by stuart46
Photo 3646

The sunrise

Another nice morning the sun out with a lovely sunrise over the roads towards Nash road and the Goldcliff area of Newport, like yesterday morning the fields and surrounding areas showing an orange glow
9th March 2025 9th Mar 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
