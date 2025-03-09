Sign up
Photo 3646
The sunrise
Another nice morning the sun out with a lovely sunrise over the roads towards Nash road and the Goldcliff area of Newport, like yesterday morning the fields and surrounding areas showing an orange glow
9th March 2025
9th Mar 25
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
9th March 2025 7:17am
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
trees
,
sunrise
