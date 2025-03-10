Sign up
Previous
Photo 3647
Strange object
Not so nice this morning back to the cold mornings with cloud, saw this strange thing coming from the clouds or going up to them
10th March 2025
10th Mar 25
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
10th March 2025 7:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
cloud
,
trees
