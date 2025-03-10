Previous
Strange object by stuart46
Photo 3647

Strange object

Not so nice this morning back to the cold mornings with cloud, saw this strange thing coming from the clouds or going up to them
10th March 2025 10th Mar 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Photo Details

