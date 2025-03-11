Sign up
Photo 3648
Solo house
A beautiful start to a day a fabulous sunrise with a slight mackerel sky, this was taken on the road to the Seawall in Newport where a single house bathed in a golden glow stands out.
11th March 2025
11th Mar 25
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
clouds
,
sunrise
,
building
