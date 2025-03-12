Sign up
Previous
Photo 3649
Glowing through the trees
Another nice morning but bitterly cold with a slight wind, took a drive towards the Peterstone area and looking through the bare and skeleton like trees at the remains of another sunrise throwing a yellow glow all around.
12th March 2025
12th Mar 25
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
nature
sky
trees
branches
trunks
