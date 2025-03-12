Previous
Glowing through the trees by stuart46
Photo 3649

Glowing through the trees

Another nice morning but bitterly cold with a slight wind, took a drive towards the Peterstone area and looking through the bare and skeleton like trees at the remains of another sunrise throwing a yellow glow all around.
12th March 2025 12th Mar 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
999% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact