Previous
Photo 3651
The footbridge
Not a bad morning some clear sky but back to cold and windy weather more cloud about, took a drive to the riverfront opposite the Friars Walk shopping centre, took a photo of the footbridge and university.
14th March 2025
14th Mar 25
0
0
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
3651
photos
18
followers
13
following
View this month »
3644
3645
3646
3647
3648
3649
3650
3651
Views
0
Album
365
Taken
14th March 2025 7:23am
Tags
sky
,
clouds
,
university
,
footbridge
