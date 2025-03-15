Previous
Sunrise by stuart46
Photo 3652

Sunrise

A. Beautiful morning, blue sky now but still on the cold side with a slight wind, but earlier there was a fabulous sunrise over the the Goldcliff area of Newport looking over the fields and buildings with a golden glow being thrown over the area.
15th March 2025 15th Mar 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
1000% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact