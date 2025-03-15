Sign up
Previous
Photo 3652
Sunrise
A. Beautiful morning, blue sky now but still on the cold side with a slight wind, but earlier there was a fabulous sunrise over the the Goldcliff area of Newport looking over the fields and buildings with a golden glow being thrown over the area.
15th March 2025
15th Mar 25
0
0
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Views
1
365
iPhone 13 Pro Max
15th March 2025 7:23am
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
sunrise
,
building
,
pylon
