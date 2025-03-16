Sign up
Photo 3653
Sunrise over Pill
Yesterday turned out quite a pleasant day dry some sunshine and no rain, today has started the same, now a lovely blue sky and dry but earlier a beautiful sunrise of oranges and reds sending a lovely oranges glow over the land below.
16th March 2025
16th Mar 25
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
3646
3647
3648
3649
3650
3651
3652
3653
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
16th March 2025 7:20am
nature
sky
trees
sunrise
land
