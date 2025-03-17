Previous
Transporter Bridge by stuart46
Photo 3654

Transporter Bridge

Another gloomy looking day cloudy and cold and windy, drove down towards the docks over area of Newport where I took a photo of The Transport Bridge and the new visitors centre which will soon be open to the general public.
17th March 2025 17th Mar 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
1001% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact