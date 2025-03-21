Previous
Over the rooftops by stuart46
Photo 3658

Over the rooftops

No sun or blue sky more a bluey grey sky yet this morning, cold and windy took this photo from the small park in the centre of Newport looking towards the docks over the rooftops with the wind turbines in the centre of the photo
21st March 2025 21st Mar 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
