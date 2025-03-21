Sign up
Previous
Photo 3658
Over the rooftops
No sun or blue sky more a bluey grey sky yet this morning, cold and windy took this photo from the small park in the centre of Newport looking towards the docks over the rooftops with the wind turbines in the centre of the photo
21st March 2025
21st Mar 25
0
0
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
3658
photos
18
followers
13
following
3651
3652
3653
3654
3655
3656
3657
3658
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
21st March 2025 7:26am
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
buildings
,
trees
,
clouds
,
rooftops
