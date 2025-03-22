Previous
The Transporter Bridge by stuart46
Photo 3659

The Transporter Bridge

The Transporter Bridge lit up just before the sun comes up, a dry morning but still on the chilly side although it is getting slightly warmer.
22nd March 2025 22nd Mar 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
1002% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact