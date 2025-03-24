Previous
Break through by stuart46
Photo 3661

Break through

Another fine morning a beautiful sunrise not long ago with a bright sun bursting through the clouds. A lot milder and the wind not so strong as of late and the forecast is for full sunshine for the rest of the day.
24th March 2025 24th Mar 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
