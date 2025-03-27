Park life

A dry morning took a drive to Bellevue Park which is not far away from where I live, took this photo from the carpark of one of the conservatories attached to the main pavilion, this on holds there cafe.



Belle Vue Park is a large Victorianpublic park in the west of the city of Newport, in South Wales. It was awarded a Green Flag Award in 2008 and has maintained the status for over a decade since. The park is listed on the Cadw/ICOMOS Register of Parks and Gardens of Special Historic Interest in Wales.



Belle Vue Park has many features typical of a Victorian public park, including the conservatories and pavilion, bandstand and rockeries. Additional features were added to the park throughout the years. The Gorsedd Stone Circle was erected in 1896, for the National Eisteddfod, held in Belle Vue Park in 1897. The bowling greens were opened in 1904 and a Tea House added in 1910.[citation needed] The bandstand and original series of cascades were restored in 2006.[citation needed]Belle Vue Tearooms is a social enterprise café located near the Pavilion. It is run by Cotyledon BMCIC, a Machen-based community interest company who also operate rural markets across South East Wales, including a monthly food and craft market which is held on the first Sunday of every month throughout 2020 starting from Sunday 1 March 2020. The tea rooms are open daily (including Christmas Day) from 9am - 4pm serving drinks and meals showcasing produce from the market traders. Weddings can be held at the conservatories and the bandstand, the function room can also be hired for parties, baby showers, meetings, birthdays etc. The café was initially refurbished and opened by the Malpas based small business Parc Pantry, who handed back the premises to Newport City Council in 2018.

