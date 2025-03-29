Sign up
Photo 3666
Ray of sunlight
A lovely start to the day, blue sky and a bright sun bursting through the trees throwing a golden glow over the area with a beam of light shooting out from the source,
29th March 2025
29th Mar 25
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
29th March 2025 7:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
sunlight
,
trees
,
beam
