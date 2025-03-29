Previous
Ray of sunlight by stuart46
Photo 3666

Ray of sunlight

A lovely start to the day, blue sky and a bright sun bursting through the trees throwing a golden glow over the area with a beam of light shooting out from the source,
29th March 2025 29th Mar 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
1004% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact