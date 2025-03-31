Sign up
Photo 3668
Photo 3668
Gods handiwork
Another lovely start to the day, a drive out to the Seawall area of Newport and across the fields a beautiful sunrise was showing all the beauty of nature, and Gods handiwork.
31st March 2025
31st Mar 25
0
0
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
3668
photos
18
followers
13
following
3661
3662
3663
3664
3665
3666
3667
3668
Views 1
1
Album
365
Taken
31st March 2025 7:10am
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
sun
,
trees
,
sunrise
