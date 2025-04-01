Previous
Silhouettes and sunrise by stuart46
Photo 3669

Silhouettes and sunrise

Another beautiful morning, a blue clear sky very similar to yesterday with another glorious sunrise, with more colours and a different pattern of colours throwing the trees into a silhouette.
1st April 2025 1st Apr 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
1005% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact