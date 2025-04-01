Sign up
Previous
Photo 3669
Silhouettes and sunrise
Another beautiful morning, a blue clear sky very similar to yesterday with another glorious sunrise, with more colours and a different pattern of colours throwing the trees into a silhouette.
1st April 2025
1st Apr 25
0
0
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
3669
photos
18
followers
13
following
1005% complete
View this month »
3662
3663
3664
3665
3666
3667
3668
3669
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
1st April 2025 7:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
trees
,
sunrise
,
silhouetttes
