Sunrise by stuart46
Photo 3670

Sunrise

Some fabulous weather at the moment, once again this morning we have a mild and basically wind free start with a beautiful sunrise, this one is off Nash road here in Newport overlooking the fields and tree tops with the trees in silhouette.
2nd April 2025 2nd Apr 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Photo Details

