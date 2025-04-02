Sign up
Photo 3670
Photo 3670
Sunrise
Some fabulous weather at the moment, once again this morning we have a mild and basically wind free start with a beautiful sunrise, this one is off Nash road here in Newport overlooking the fields and tree tops with the trees in silhouette.
2nd April 2025
2nd Apr 25
0
0
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
3670
photos
18
followers
13
following
3663
3664
3665
3666
3667
3668
3669
3670
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
2nd April 2025 7:15am
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
trees
,
sunrise
