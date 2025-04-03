Previous
Sunrays by stuart46
Photo 3671

Sunrays

Another beautiful clear sky this morning, with a fabulous sunrise over buildings and trees with rays of sunlight coming over the top of the buildings.
3rd April 2025 3rd Apr 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Photo Details

