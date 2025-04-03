Sign up
Previous
Photo 3671
Sunrays
Another beautiful clear sky this morning, with a fabulous sunrise over buildings and trees with rays of sunlight coming over the top of the buildings.
3rd April 2025
3rd Apr 25
0
0
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
3rd April 2025 7:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
sunrise
