Little lily by stuart46
Photo 3672

Little lily

What a difference in the weather grey sky and raining so decided to take a photo of our lovely little Lilly a black toy poodle, showing off her new cut hair with a bandana round her neck which the groomers put on her.
4th April 2025 4th Apr 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
