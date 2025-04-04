Sign up
Photo 3672
Little lily
What a difference in the weather grey sky and raining so decided to take a photo of our lovely little Lilly a black toy poodle, showing off her new cut hair with a bandana round her neck which the groomers put on her.
4th April 2025
4th Apr 25
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Taken
4th April 2025 7:15am
poodle
dog
animal
pet
